Lula da Silva’s chief adviser has suggested a rerun of the election in Venezuela.

Lula da Silva’s international affairs adviser suggests rerun of Venezuela elections (Reuters)

International Affairs Advisor to the President of Brazil Lula da Silva In the past few hours, he suggested to the president Re-election in Venezuela As a solution to the political crisis that worsened in the country after the fraudulent elections held on July 28.

Celso Amorim I came up with an idea informal way To the CEO of Planalto Palace after holding talks with other international parties, according to the local newspaper Economic valueIt is still a mature initiative. It was not addressed with Colombia and Mexico.The other two countries – along with Brazil – are negotiating between the ruling party and the Venezuelan opposition to resolve the issue.

Lula, for his part, remains steadfast in his position. Request for the presentation of official records by the National Electoral Council Although, according to his government officials, he admitted this last Thursday during a meeting. Nicolas Maduro should have taken the initiative to call for elections again.I mentioned Or globeAlthough they stress that this alternative has not yet been discussed in the government, their closest collaborators are confident that it could be a solution to the problem, which is causing great concern and impatience in Brasilia.

Although Brazil has not yet changed its diplomatic stance, Lula would have told his ministers that Maduro should have called new elections.

In addition, Or globe He added that Lula would have proposed this as a condition for dialogue on the proposal with the Caracas regime. In partnership with Mexico and ColombiaMoreover, if this “second round” takes place, they will try to achieve this. EU observersThis comes after the sanctions imposed on Caracas were suspended.

However, on the diplomatic level, Lula has not yet changed his position, given that this announcement could negatively affect his popularity, at a time when recent opinion polls published by Genial/Quest and Epic have shown an increase in the popularity of the Workers’ Party so far this year.

While this idea was beginning to emerge in Brazil, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado It has already been announced. We will not accept a second round of elections. Because it confirms that the candidate Edmundo González Urrutia was the clear winner of the election. He made available the minutes his team had collected and verified, which supported this conclusion.

In this sense, the politician confirmed that the figures date back to July 28. “Non-negotiable”Nor the “popular sovereignty” that had previously expressed its will at the ballot box.

Machado rejects repeat elections and defends González Urrutia’s victory (EFE)

In whose head could another election be held? Here there was indeed a completely unequal campaign, under the terms of the regime. “Under their terms, we went with their equipment and their records… and the records we have are official documents of the National Elections Council. Under their rules, we won, and the world knows we won.”

He added in this sense that the democratic unity program is open to him. “Talking about the transitional phase” not “negotiation” Because “for there to be negotiations, both parties are required and we are determined” to ensure that their victory is respected.

For this reason, the challenge now is to make Maduro understand that his best option is to accept the terms of Negotiated transitionHe concluded that it was a solution that “many countries and many governments agree with.”