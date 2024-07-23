July 23, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Lula confirms that Daniel Ortega is not answering the phone

Lula confirms that Daniel Ortega is not answering the phone

Phyllis Ward July 23, 2024 2 min read

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva revealed on Monday that since Pope Francis asked him to defend the status of bishops in Nicaragua, his Nicaraguan counterpart, Daniel Ortega, has not answered the phone.

“I spoke with the Pope and he asked me to speak with Ortega about a bishop who is imprisoned,” Lula said in an interview with foreign correspondents, regarding religious Rolando Alvarez, who is imprisoned for his opposition to the Nicaraguan government.

You may be interested in: This was Trump’s first term with Ortega in Nicaragua

“The specific thing is that Ortega didn’t answer the phone and didn’t want to talk to me,” he added. “So I never spoke to him again.”

Lula expressed his regret for what happened to “the man who made a revolution like the one Ortega made to defeat (Anastasio) Somoza” and said that today he does not know if that revolution was “because he wanted power or because he wanted to improve the lives of his people.”

Read also: Laureano Ortega is the leader of the dictatorship’s major allies. His father gives him more powers

The Brazilian president said he supports “the rotation of power” in every country, because it is “the healthiest thing” for democracy.

According to Lula, “When it occurs to the leader that he is necessary or irreplaceable, then the spirit of the dictator begins to emerge.”

See also  Earthquake in Mexico today, Monday, April 8 - exact time, size, and location of the epicenter via SSN | National Seismological Service | Social Insurance | Solar Eclipse CDMX | mix up

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

News from the campaign of Nicolas Maduro, Edmundo Gonzalez and more
1 min read

News from the campaign of Nicolas Maduro, Edmundo Gonzalez and more

July 22, 2024 Phyllis Ward
From Alcohol to Super Sharp Truck (Video)
2 min read

From Alcohol to Super Sharp Truck (Video)

July 22, 2024 Phyllis Ward
The Philippines has reached an agreement with China to resupply its forces in a disputed reef in the South China Sea.
3 min read

The Philippines has reached an agreement with China to resupply its forces in a disputed reef in the South China Sea.

July 21, 2024 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

TRIPLE by Elly De La Cruz Early Atlanta (+Video)
2 min read

TRIPLE by Elly De La Cruz Early Atlanta (+Video)

July 23, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Newly discovered feature in our galaxy has baffled the scientific community – Science Enséñame
3 min read

Newly discovered feature in our galaxy has baffled the scientific community – Science Enséñame

July 23, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Lula confirms that Daniel Ortega is not answering the phone
2 min read

Lula confirms that Daniel Ortega is not answering the phone

July 23, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Airport employee arrested in a situation that angered everyone while waiting for her flight (video)
2 min read

Airport employee arrested in a situation that angered everyone while waiting for her flight (video)

July 23, 2024 Zera Pearson