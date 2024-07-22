July 22, 2024

Luis Zubeldia reacts to James Rodriguez’s departure from Sao Paulo

Cassandra Curtis July 22, 2024 2 min read

The Argentine coach realizes that this is a player and institutional decision for the Brazilian club.

James Rodriguez is set to end his career at Brazilian club Sao Paulo. Press reports indicated that the Colombian player hopes to reach an amicable agreement with the Sao Paulo club’s leadership to end his contract, which runs until June 2025.

according to “sports balloon”To achieve an immediate release, the idea is for James to waive the amounts owed by Sao Paulo. There are no details yet on what the financial situation will be, but there is a willingness on both sides to end it, because the club wants to stop paying such a high salary; while the Colombian dreams of returning to Europe.

Thus, there is already a narrative from Portugal that Porto are in talks for James’ return, as it was the club that opened the door to European football for him in 2010.

Luis Zubeldia spoke to the press in Brazil on Sunday, after the goalless draw between Juventude and Sao Paulo, in the 18th round of the 2024 Brazilian League. There, the Argentine coach responded to the news of James’ departure from the Tricolor.

“I think the managers have already settled James’ situation,” Zubeldia began, wanting to ignore the situation.

“It’s an institutional decision, along with the player’s interest. I can’t talk about that anymore. Anyway, you have to ask the management and the player.

