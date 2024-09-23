Luis Diaz scores twice, Federico Chiesa goes viral for unexpected reaction: Watch the video | Football Curiosities

Luis Diaz shone in his own light in Liverpool’s last match against Bournemouth in the English Premier League.

There, the Colombian scored twice again, this time to contribute to another win. The results also contributed to the scoring table, where he is in second place, only surpassed by Erling Haaland.

The English press, his followers and his coach Arne Slot all succumbed to the power of the guajiro. However, one of the reactions and responses that attracted the most attention was that of Federico Chiesa, who made his debut against the Reds.

For the experienced player Diaz is “playing very well”, although he believes “the whole team played very well today (against Bournemouth).”

Federico Chiesa’s viral reaction to Luis Diaz

When asked by both the Colombian and the rest of his rivals, Chiesa did not hesitate to smile and leave a reaction in front of the cameras that quickly spread on social networks.

Regarding his teammates, Chiesa said: “They all performed very well and we needed to recover from the bad result against Nottingham and today we showed that.”

He added about Luis Diaz: “As I said before, we put in a great performance and Lucho scored a great brace. But the team played very well today, everyone played a great game, so congratulations to everyone.”

Luis Diaz and Liverpool will return to action on Wednesday 25 September in the UEFA Cup against West Ham in the third round, while in the Premier League they will face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday 28 September.