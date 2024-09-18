Luis Ariz is “Belotrito”, according to the specialized press

If you have to be sure of one thing, it’s the skill and talent you have. Louis Arraiz Above the batter’s box. No wonder he won two batting titles (2022 and 2023) and soon the title in 2024. However, he received criticism from the Dominican journalist. Victor Vargasdue to his low productivity when it comes to driving in runs, hitting home runs, and stealing bases.

Venezuela It has always had the distinction of bringing an endless stream of quality players to the big tent; from home run hitters to great defenders of the diamond. Ronald Acuña Jr. He is a living example of the elite hitter who, with his innate power, has brought back baseball to a level not seen since the early 2000s. Now we move to another area. Louis Arraiz It’s a steady progression, but with little production with runners on base, or at most, hitting home runs, with 2023 being the year he has the most long-distance contacts (10).

Luis Arraiz, a player with little production according to one journalist

Sports analyst, Victor VargasHe expressed his opinion regarding the work he was doing. Watering can On the field, he is considered the best hitter currently. MLBBut failure to develop other aspects prevented him from winning the $12 million arbitration case. Miami Marlins: “In 33 innings: zero runs. 160 at bats: home runs. With an OPS of .750. No big hits, no doubles, no triples… It’s ‘small ball.’”in detail in the podcast.

Find your statistics on NBA 2024We find that, Louis Arraiz He posted a .370 average when he found teammates in scoring position. During that span, he drove in 37 home runs, with four doubles and no connected home runs.

Now the details in StateheadThis is not the longest series of Louis Arraiz Of the commitments without reaching its land, but the penultimate with 21.

His numbers in MLB 2024

Since he put on the uniform with San Diego Padres At the beginning of May, it paid dividends, with 64 wins and 45 losses. Among his overall numbers, he has the best average (.320) and is the leader in hits (194) of the National LeagueBut he only batted 43 and stole nine (a personal best).

It is a fact that with the game of baseball that is played today, it is very beneficial for a player to have the ability to be more active in the lineup, but with a 2-5 slugging Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts and gorixon provarThey are the men who were called to make the attack.

Luis Arráez on track for third straight MLB batting title

