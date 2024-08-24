Luis Almagro warned that Venezuela’s Supreme Court and electoral council acted with “total opacity.”

Secretary General of the Organization of American States, Luis Almagro (Photo: EFE/Lenin Noli)

Secretary General of the Organization of American States, Luis Almagro, On Friday, Venezuela’s Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) rejected a ruling that validated Nicolás Maduro’s victory in the July 28 presidential election. He said the Supreme Court and the electoral commission had acted with “total opacity.”

Almagro expressed his opinion “Deep rejection” of Venezuelan court decision Stressing in a statement that the electoral authorities “They announced Maduro in a hasty manner.”

Also, “based on a partial bulletin issued orally, with figures that showed computational impossibility, and without presenting the detailed results.”

For Almagro, the electoral authorities and the Supreme Court of Justice acted with “total opacity” and with behavior “characterized by the promotion of conspiracy theories and incitement to terrorism.” Issuing advertisements and statements without any documentary basis.”

Just one week ago, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States unanimously approved a resolution calling on the Venezuelan authorities “Urgently” publish the election minutes.

Venezuela has not been part of the OAS since the Chavez regime led by Nicolás Maduro decided to withdraw from the organization in 2017 (a withdrawal that took effect in 2019) over what it saw as interference by the Washington-based organization in its internal affairs.

The US government also spoke on Friday about the Venezuelan Supreme Court’s decision, saying that “lacks all credibility” Given the “overwhelming evidence” that opposition standard-bearer Edmundo González Urrutia had won the majority of votes.

The Supreme Court of Justice, which is dominated by judges sympathetic to Chavismo, confirmed on Thursday that the disputed results of the July 28 election gave Maduro victory over his opponent González Urrutia.

Its ruling, in which the court concludes in an “unequivocal and unconditional” manner the election review, comes 22 days after Maduro himself requested the process.

For her part, the Venezuelan opposition leader said: Maria Corina Machado This Friday was considered a support for the Supreme Court of Justice for Maduro’s victory. He appears Judges’ ‘collusion’ with ‘fraud’ ‘sinks’ Chavista leader deeperWhose victory was not recognized by many countries.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado leads a march in Caracas on August 17, 2024. (Reuters/Maxwell Briceño)

“Once again, the regime was wrong: what the Supreme Court ruled was its complicity in the fraud of the CNE (National Electoral Council). Instead of “closing the case,” they have accelerated a process that isolates and sinks Maduro further every day.expressed in X the former deputy, main supporter of González Urrutia, candidate of the opposition coalition Unitary Democratic Platform (PUD).

The anti-Chavista expressed itself in this way in reference to Rejection expressed by 11 countries in the Latin American regionThrough a joint statement, the Supreme Court of Justice ratified Maduro’s victory, announced by the National Electoral Council on the night of July 28, which has not yet published the detailed results of the elections, as shown in the table prepared by the President of the Electoral Entity.

Argentina, Costa Rica, Chile, Ecuador, United States, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic and Uruguay They “categorically rejected the declaration of the Supreme Court of Justice” which “indicates the completion of the alleged verification” and which “intends to validate the results without support”, as the Democratic Unity Party published statements confirming – as it claims – the victory of González Urrutia.

The Group of States recalled that the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela had warned of this. “The lack of independence and impartiality in both institutions, both the National Electoral Council and the Supreme Court of Justice.” They also stressed that they would insist on “respecting the sovereign expression of the Venezuelan people” that was “proclaimed in a peaceful and forceful way” in the elections.

Similarly, the eleven governments expressed “deep concern and rejection” of what they see as “human rights violations committed against citizens who peacefully demand respect for citizens’ voices and the restoration of democracy.” In doing so, they noted that More than 2400 arrests Which the regime claims occurred during citizen protests against the election results issued by the National Electoral Council.

(With information from EFE)