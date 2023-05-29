“Luis Alberto will be PLD’s candidate for mayor of SDE” | daily listening

The Dominican Liberation Party was chosen unanimously Luis Alberto Tejeda as a mayoral candidate by the municipality of Santo Domingo Este, as reported by the opposition party today.

This information was published within the framework of a meeting of leaders in Santo Domingo held last Saturday, chaired by the former President of the Republic and the current President of the Democratic Liberation Party, Danilo Medina, and the Secretary General of the Party, Charles Mariotti, in addition to the province. President Cristina Lizardo.

Florangel Cuevas, Luis Martí and Emerson Vegazo, Presiding Officers of the PLD leaders in the three constituencies that make up the Municipality of Santo Domingo Este, announce the resolution adopted Full support for Luis Alberto Tejeda to chair the municipal poll.

For the report of the PLD presidents in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd constituencies, the former mayor of the municipality, Alfredo Martínez, who is the campaign liaison for the municipality of Santo Domingo Este, reports deviation Of the leaders who have shown interest in competing for elective office.

“The PLD of Santo Domingo Este has taken a step forward. All party structures in the municipality They are completely united with the candidacy of Luis Alberto “Martinez pointed out.

In his speech at the assembly, he gave an account of meetings and events in which the PDP leadership publicly expressed support for Tejeda’s candidacy for mayor.

It was announced in the canon that in the next few days, Advertising activity will be executed To formalize the aforementioned decision in October, according to the mandate of the law.