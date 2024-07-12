Looks like a blue cream! America takes over CD los Deportes stadium

the AmericaThe Ciudad de los Deportes stadium has started to be painted in cream blue to mark the return of… the Eagles To the lands of one of his powerful rivals: Blue cross.

Over the days, images of the stadium formerly known as Estadio Azul have begun to leak out, with American sides, sponsors and details beginning to paint the venue.

When does America play at the Ciudad de los Deportes?

And it will be tomorrow when those who lead it Andre Jardine For the first time in their new home, get white roosters The follower Queretaro 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexican Time), on the second day of Apertura 2024.

Why won’t America play in Azteca?

Less than two years before the 2026 World Cup, where Mexico The headquarters will be next to United State And CanadaRenovations began at the Azteca Stadium, so America had to move temporarily.

Clausura final 2024 before that blue crosswhere is the the Eagles They won the championship twice and this was the last match for Coloso de San Úrsula before they closed their doors to the public.

Cuba had a poor start to the tournament, losing 2-1 to Atletico San Luis In Alfonso Lastras. Therefore, he will seek to add his first three points against Queretaro.

