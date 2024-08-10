Long live science! Tec student accepted into international camp

Michelle Bautista Mateoa student at PrepaTec Morelia, was I confess In the international camp National Youth Science Camp 2024 In West Virginia.

National Youth Science Camp 2024 (NYS) It is administered by the National Academy of Youth Sciences. According to Maria del Pilar PoncePrepaTec teacher, states that program Focuses on attracting young people to Skills development In science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (steam), to discover your possible and command.

The student says they applied from Mexico. 90 youthsand give admission only to 2 Mexicansand was one of Selected.

They participated in the program. 92 students As delegates from countries such as: Bolivia, Trinidad and Tobago, Chile, Ecuador, Brazil and population USA.

Furthermore, Bautista expressed that acceptance into the camp was with scholarship 100%“,”It was perfect because it had everything I was looking for in a program abroad, which was learning about science and scholarships.”

Michelle Bautista at camp with the international youth. Photo: Courtesy.

Camp life

He was 3 weeks which they were in 2 conferences Study daily by Professionals The follower scienceslike Andrea Henshall PhD student in Massachusetts Institute of Technology. and Matthew Young Trial Attorney from Law School Harvard.

And then they did Directed studies, Workshops In the regions steam in which they worked collaboratively, individuallyThey had Readings, discussionsetc. In addition to practicing outdoor activities such as Walking tour and exploration From the caves.

“The camp has given me the opportunity to meet people interested in science and technology; likewise, being an international and multicultural program, it opens up many perspectives on the world.Michelle expressed.

“If you are confident in what you want to achieve, you will be able to achieve your goals.”Michelle Bautista

Share with the student that each participant should do this. Develops A prototype who solve A Current problemBautista created a Sensing to Specialized medicinewhich embodies the movement of the arm in 2D Of patients in rehabilitation for Create more personalized plans.

“It is an emerging window into medicine, and by creating accessible devices it can help us make technology impact more people.Michelle argued.

Hero Formation

“When you walk into a room with new people, you feel out of place and lose your reputation. In science, it’s important to work on the impostor syndrome so you can gain self-confidence.The student added..

Michelle commented that during the process, acceptance He had some Obstacles Along the way, however,My family has been a great support to me, they will not do the impossible, but they will do everything possible for me.Michelle said

Michelle presents the project at the camp. Photo: Courtesy

Deciding to go somewhere new away from homethe Interviews, Reason messages, practical acceptance and imposter syndrome There were some Challenges The one that Bautista had to face.”However, I managed to overcome my fear and entered the camp.” He said.

In the camp, EXATEC the future find out What do you want to study: BioengineeringFocus on one part of Data collectionsince the program gave him rules To be able It starts His career.

Bautista shares that at the end of the program he gave him protection and Trust To apply to universities in the United States, such as: Boston University and Stanford To pursue your dream becomes in engineer..

