Long lines of voters have been forming across Venezuela since Saturday evening to cast their ballots in the presidential election.

Merida State Voter Line

Since Saturday night, Venezuelan citizens in various regions of the country began to gather in lines in front of polling stations, waiting for the tables to open for voting. Presidential election This Sunday, July 28th.

In the oil state of Zulia Eduardo LabradorThe Legislative Council member confirmed the presence of voters in one of the polling stations via a video clip broadcast on social media.

At the same time CaraboboIn the central region of Venezuela, neighbors prevented a group of masked motorcyclists from staying in the area.Grab your motorcycle and leave me alone.A woman shouted from her place in the queue.

An incident occurred in one of the centers of Tachira state, when a group belonging to Maduro’s party entered the voting area, and neighbors demanded that they be removed.

An incident occurred at the San Rafael Bolivarian School in the municipality of Cardenas, in Táchira, when a group recognized United Socialist Party of Venezuela (Unified Socialist Party) entered the polling station and demanded that the neighbors dismiss him.

Rows in San Nicolas de Bari Centerin Nueva Casaraba, Guarenas, started at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday. This center is the busiest in the state of Miranda. 11447 voters Distributed over 12 tables.

A line of voters in Lara state

Finally, residents of the Mendoza Foundation in Maracay, Aragua State, denounced the presence of representatives of the Hugo Chavez Combat Units (UBCh) in one of the voting centers in the sector.

The election, which is scheduled to start at 6:00 a.m. local time and end at 6:00 p.m., promises to be a historic day with about 21 million people voting. Venezuelans He managed to restore democracy through voting, at least for the next 6 years.

Abroad, they will be able to participate. 69,211 Venezuelansa small fraction of the roughly 4 million of voting age and eligibility, drawn from more than 7 million who have migrated, according to data from the UN Interagency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants, a figure the Maduro regime has reduced to about 2 million.

Venezuelans line up at polling stations

Immigrants will be able to vote. 104 diplomatic missions The head of the Political Participation and Financing Committee of the National Electoral Council said on Saturday that Venezuela and its consular offices around the world Amy Nogal.

Chavismo and the opposition have repeatedly called for voting, nurturing and defending every vote, which, according to the parties, will determine the fate of the country, which is still in crisis.

Voter queue in portuguese

The international community, which welcomes millions of Venezuelans, is closely watching this process, especially after the election campaign – which ended last Thursday – with multiple complaints from the anti-Chavista majority. Arrests, Obstacles and “Threats”among other things.

Various countries in the region have expressed their “concern” in this regard, as well as their desire for the electoral process to develop peacefully and for both parties to respect the result.

Very early on, voters are waiting outside the centers.

To ensure the security of the operation, more than 388,000 members of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces and various State Security forces have been deployed, since last Wednesday, in 335 municipalities in the country.

In addition, some 700 officials from the Ombudsman’s Office will check the “correct operation” of voting machines and will ensure the “defense and monitoring” of voters’ human rights, while a total of 1,236 officials from the Attorney General’s Office will be deployed to prevent, “if possible,” any circumstance to “taint or hinder” the process.

(With information from EFE)