June 24, 2024

Long lines in Mexico City for Bad Bunny’s tennis launch

Lane Skeldon June 24, 2024 1 min read

Mexico City. Bad Bunny’s new sneaker fever spread in the Mexican capital on Sunday, June 23, and hundreds of fans stood in long lines to get their hands on the new shoes, a collaboration between the Puerto Rican singer and the adidas brand.

Earlier in the day, you could see young people eagerly waiting to get their hands on the blue-hued piece, inspired by the island’s roots, culture and streets.

“Gazelle San Juan celebrates Puerto Rican heritage and the pride found in Benito and in Puerto Ricans around the world. Inspired by the colors of the capital’s historic stones, the sea and the beach, as well as the San Juan night, the silhouettes convey the essence of the island to the whole world,” Adidas said in a written message.

“Designed in the colors of the capital, the new drop takes, as a starting point, the rituals of San Juan’s night as well as the irreverence that characterizes Benito, visible from the exclusive suede toe to the size tag,” they add.

@The first hour Bad Bunny 🐰 fans are lining up in Mexico City to get their hands on the new pair 👟 in collaboration with Adidas. #bad bunny #Adidas Originals ♬ Mafia Trap – Lastra

