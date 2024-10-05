“Living from the story”, the new victim of censorship on Cuban television?

Humorist Live from the story He could become the new victim of Cuban television censorshipThen the doubts began A message shared by Luis Silva on Instagram Regarding the non-broadcast of the first new episodes, after which one of the space producers confirmed unpleasant information.

A producer associated with the program said in a phone call with Cuba Net That the first episodes were not released due to censorship: “There was great censorship over the filming of the last episodes that were recorded, which caused great discomfort among the group.”.

According to the source, who requested to remain anonymous to independent media. This situation is in addition to the obstacles they put in place to continue recording the program. It seems they want us to give up continuing..

“Live from the story Overall, he managed to overcome the obstacles and we were able to talk until the seasons were broadcast, however On this occasion, censorship went further“, confirmed the producer.

Last Thursday, Luis Silva himself, who plays the character Panfilo in the comedy, responded to a fan’s concerns about the absence of new episodes with a comment. “Don’t expect good news” Which raised more alarms.

His words were backed up by another cast member, Marlon BigwanIsidoro in jest, who added “Unfortunately.”

Capture Instagram/Marlon Bigwan

As of now, there is no team member Live from the story He’s exposed what’s going on with space, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he were censored Constant criticism of Cuban reality accompanied by a sense of humor.

The final first episode aired on September 16, coinciding with the show’s 16th anniversary celebration.