Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp’s comments Defeat in the first appearance of the champions with Napoli | Champions League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, spoke about his team’s performance in the 4-1 loss to Napoli, on the first day of Group A of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League. The Reds boss did not hide his disappointment with the result, he apologized to the fans and declared that they must rediscover themselves in football.

“I must apologize for that,” Klopp said after Liverpool’s defeat at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, which was visited by dozens of English fans. “It’s a long journey from Liverpool to Naples, with all the things they are investing in, I understand it has been very disappointing.”

Klopp indicated that Liverpool’s problems were clear and that he wanted to put a lot of regrets aside. “The problems we had tonight were clear. Number one, Napoli played a really good game and we played a really bad game. Why did we play badly? We can’t ignore the start and how it happened, how did you start with a penalty and then a little and then another penalty. In this environment it’s not easy. We didn’t play well enough, we were never coherent. For 60 minutes we didn’t have any counterpressing situations in a match where we lost a lot of balls.”

The Reds coach has defended his players by saying they always want to win, so the issue is not about behaviour. “Ask why they didn’t, obviously my job is to find out…we should have played well and it didn’t, again that’s my responsibility.”

Finally, Klopp emphasized that Liverpool must “reinvent itself” in order to be able to steer the course in the season they have started, as they haven’t had the best start to the Premier League either. The coach said: “We definitely have to reinvent ourselves because the basic things weren’t there. It’s a tough period, no doubt about it. It was the least cohesive performance I’ve seen from us in a very long time.” In statements compiled by the club’s official media.