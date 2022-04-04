Depo Martinez justifies his reaction after learning they will be sharing a group with Mexico at Qatar 2022

Goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibo” Martinez The West Ham In the Premier League, he regretted his celebrations after learning that Argentina national team I was going to share a group with a team Mexicothe next day World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The controversy began when a video clip of the Argentine goalkeeper was circulated on social media, where when coach Gerardo Martino left Mexico in the third group with his team, he jumped with happiness and was heard saying the word “easy easy” confirming that it was an easy team. for them.

“I lived it anxiously, it’s my first World Cup. It’s a bad group, nice. Mexico touched us first, and in the jump, there comes a time when you no longer know whether the opponent is good or bad. I am more nervous than I was in a match” That was Martinez’s words.

According to Debo Martinez in an interview with Diario Olé of Argentina, his reaction was not because the Mexican national team was an easy side for Albiceleste, stressing that he was actually nervous because it would be his first World Cup where he would participate.

After that, in the video, the Mexican fans attacked the goalkeeper with the support of the official website of Wolverhampton, where striker Raul Jimenez plays, who showed his support for the Mexican team, which was placed in Group C Qatar 2022 along with the teams of Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Poland. .