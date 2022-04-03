Barcelona and Sevilla tied at the Camp Nou in the Spanish League

2022-04-03
minute 21: Jordi Alba’s left footed shot goes past Bono.
18th minute: Barcelona is a little better at this start. He took the ball from Seville.
13th minute: Another arrival from Barcelona, a corner kick and Araujo tied a header, but the shot went up.
12th minute: Midfielder Dembele and Frenkie de Jong continued with a header, but the ball went up. The ball was a little high.
minute 11: Barcelona 0-0 Seville.
Minute 7: Ferran Torres shot looking for the farthest post from Bono, but the ball went to one side.
minute 5: Sevilla plays in the Barcelona stadium.
minute 2: Problems with Busquets, after a massive clash with Pique. The leaflet had to be helped by doctors.
minute 1: The match starts at the Camp Nou stadium between Barcelona and Seville in the Spanish League.
12:30 pm: With the closing of the international window for the month of March, and the draw for the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, it has become La Liga It returns to the scene in great harmony with an ultimate flavor.
Second place , Sevilleand ranked third in the league table SpainThe Barcelonameet on Sundays at the Camp Nou (1:00 p.m.).
Watch: Spain league standings table
Barcelona and Seville They are separated by only three points. In this way, a Barcelona victory would put the climber in second place in the Spanish League, and with a match less than the Sevilla team. It would be a good way to start April with a fast-paced calendar of Barcelona.
LINEUPS:
Barcelona: Ter Stegen – Piqué, Araujo, Dani Alves, Jordi Alba – Busquets, Pedri, De Jong – Ferran Torres, Dembelé, Aubameyang.
Seville: Bono – Jesús Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Rekik – Gudelj, Jordán, Rakitic – Lamela, Ocampos, Martial.
* Welcome to the minute by minute of the Barcelona and Seville match for the 30th of the Spanish League. They play at the Camp Nou.
