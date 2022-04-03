Barcelona and Sevilla tied at the Camp Nou in the Spanish League

2022-04-03

minute 21: Jordi Alba’s left footed shot goes past Bono.

18th minute: Barcelona is a little better at this start. He took the ball from Seville.

13th minute: Another arrival from Barcelona, ​​a corner kick and Araujo tied a header, but the shot went up.

12th minute: Midfielder Dembele and Frenkie de Jong continued with a header, but the ball went up. The ball was a little high.

minute 11: Barcelona 0-0 Seville.

Minute 7: Ferran Torres shot looking for the farthest post from Bono, but the ball went to one side.

minute 5: Sevilla plays in the Barcelona stadium.

minute 2: Problems with Busquets, after a massive clash with Pique. The leaflet had to be helped by doctors.