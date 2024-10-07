Lithuanian Army equips more US-supplied JLTVs with Saab RBS 70 NG anti-aircraft missiles

The Lithuanian Army has confirmed that it will advance the additional purchase of Mobile Short-Range Air Defense (MSHORAD) systems from Saab.In continuation of the order registered last July. Through this decision, the force will be able to equip a larger number of JLTV 4×4 tactical vehicles acquired from the American company Oshkosh with RBS 70 NG anti-aircraft missile systems.

“We are proud to continue supporting the short-range air defense capability of the Lithuanian Armed Forces. MSHORAD is a highly mobile solution that allows the user to quickly identify and counter air threatssaid Jorgen Johansson, Head of the Dynamics Business Area at Saab.

For his part, Laurinas Kasciunas, Minister of National Defense of Lithuania, noted: “The acquisition of the Mobile Short-Range Air Defense (MSHORAD) system will improve the Lithuanian Army’s ability to counter possible enemy air attacks. The advantage of this system is its mobility, which makes it a very essential system for Lithuania“.

This new order complements the order submitted last July worth 1.3 billion Swedish krona (about 123 million US dollars) with a delivery period that should start in 2025 and end in 2027. For its part, this new order, which was issued on October 4 , worth SEK 1.2 billion, with delivery scheduled for 2026-2029, allowing the Lithuanian Army to form a second battery of Mashurad systems.

As previously reported, the new package to be presented by Saab also includes integration into the JLTVs supplied by the United States to Lithuania with the new RBS 70 NG missile launch systems, Giraffe 1X mobile radar units and command and control systems.

*Images used for illustration.

