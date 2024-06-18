Liga MX announces the players participating in the All-Star match with MLS

Liga MX has announced the names of the first 14 players who will participate as part of the All-Star squad for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game

The first 14 stars of Mexican League They were also nominated for Ballon d’Or awards in the categories of Best Goalkeeper, Central Defender, Winger, Defensive Midfielder, Attacking Midfielder, Striker and Rookie. The Ballon d’Or is an awards ceremony Mexican League Which honors the best players in the last Apertura and Clausura seasons in the league.

In addition, the head coach of the Liga MX All-Star Team, which will be announced during the Ballon d’Or broadcast on June 30, will select 11 players for the Mexican All-Star Team, while the CEO, Mikel Arreola, will select 11 players for the Mexican All-Star Team. He will choose the final player and number 26 on the team.

Luis Malagón has been called up to the Liga MX All-Star match that he will play against MLS figures. Picture 7

Liga MX features the best teams in the league as it prepares for a rematch after falling to the MLS Stars 2-1 at Allianz Field in 2022 and on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the end of regulation at BMO Stadium in 2021.

The first 14 players from Liga MX have been called up

Goalkeepers

Angel Malagon

Kevin Mair

Defenses

Jesus Angelo

Brian Garcia

Jesus Orozco

Guido Pizarro

Midfielders

Roberto Alvarado

Jonathan dos Santos

Carlos Rodriguez

Juan Bruneta

straight ahead

Guillermo Martinez

Salomon Rondon

Beginners

Alan Bautista

Yael Padilla