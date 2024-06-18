Liga MX announces the players participating in the All-Star match with MLS

Liga MX has announced the names of the first 14 players who will participate as part of the All-Star squad for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game
The first 14 stars of Mexican League They were also nominated for Ballon d’Or awards in the categories of Best Goalkeeper, Central Defender, Winger, Defensive Midfielder, Attacking Midfielder, Striker and Rookie. The Ballon d’Or is an awards ceremony Mexican League Which honors the best players in the last Apertura and Clausura seasons in the league.
In addition, the head coach of the Liga MX All-Star Team, which will be announced during the Ballon d’Or broadcast on June 30, will select 11 players for the Mexican All-Star Team, while the CEO, Mikel Arreola, will select 11 players for the Mexican All-Star Team. He will choose the final player and number 26 on the team.
Liga MX features the best teams in the league as it prepares for a rematch after falling to the MLS Stars 2-1 at Allianz Field in 2022 and on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the end of regulation at BMO Stadium in 2021.
The first 14 players from Liga MX have been called up
Goalkeepers
Angel Malagon
Kevin Mair
Defenses
Jesus Angelo
Brian Garcia
Jesus Orozco
Guido Pizarro
Midfielders
Roberto Alvarado
Jonathan dos Santos
Carlos Rodriguez
Juan Bruneta
straight ahead
Guillermo Martinez
Salomon Rondon
Beginners
Alan Bautista
Yael Padilla
