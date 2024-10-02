Lewandowski beats CR7 in the Champions League and draws with Messi

The Polish striker continues to increase his Champions League record as he already surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo and Ruud van Nistelrooy. Equal to Messi.

The second day of the Champions League ends with the fixtures that will come tonight and where, like Real Madrid, they await their commitments. Meanwhile, last night, the news was to see how Robert Lewandowski outplayed Cristiano Ronaldo and Ruud van Nistelrooy in a bizarre match. Terminology table. Be careful because the pole is also the equal of Lionel Messi in Oregon.

Welcome the player with the best goalscoring average in the history of the Champions League. His brace against Swiss Young Boys allowed the Pole to reach 96 goals in the tournament. This is an amount that is still far from the top scorers, but it leaves Robert Lewandowski with 0.79 goals per game in the competition. We talk about the best average when we comment on the number of players who have reached 50 goals in Oregon with Lionel Messi (0.79). CR7 Ruud van Nistelrooy? With a total of 0.77.

Lewandowski confirmed that he is the third number in terms of numbers in the tournament. Although he only lifted the Champions League in the pandemic bubble in 2020, only glories like CR7 or Messi surpass him in the overall table of the tournament’s top scorers. Hansi Flick, with whom Confirmed as European champions four years ago, they are once again producing their best form in a key season for Barcelona.

Lewandowski, unstoppable at the start of the season with Barcelona: IMAGO

The Polish thing is so convincing that even multiple-time champions like Karim Benzema only average 0.59 goals per game.. Lewandowski is experiencing a second youth phase and at the beginning of the season, he has so far scored a total of 9 goals and 2 assists in 10 matches in both the Spanish League and the European Cup. It’s his best start of the season for a National Championship-leading Cooley team that yesterday was a feast of goals.

Barcelona celebrates after the first day of the Champions League as they took a knee to Monaco. Hansi Flick’s men are waiting A series of important challenges this October. Alaves is away on Sunday, Sevilla is at home on October 20, Bayern is also at home on October 23, and finally The Clásico match with Real Madrid on October 26 at the Santiago Bernabéu concludes an important few weeks for the German’s project.