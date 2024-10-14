October 17, 2024

Leri Martinez has announced that she is leaving La Oreja de Van Gogh after 17 years as a singer

Lane Skeldon October 15, 2024 2 min read

(Effy) – Lira Martinez, who replaced Amaya Montero as singer of the Spanish group La Oreja de Van Gogh 17 years ago, leaves this musical group “after a long time of reflection and deep conversations” in which it was not possible to “combine the different ways of living the group.”

“After 17 wonderful years filled with music and emotions that we will never forget, we want to announce that the career paths of Leire and La Oreja de Van Gogh will follow separate paths,” begins the statement posted Monday on the band’s official profile on X.

It was, according to the text, “a difficult and difficult decision,” and it ended with “a wonderful phase.” The message concluded: “(This stage) we will all carry in our hearts. It has allowed us to enjoy the best profession in the world in a dream way.”

The departure of Leire Martínez from La Oreja de Van Gogh occurred only a few months after the unexpected and high-profile appearance of Amaia Montero in Madrid, at one of Karol G’s four concerts, after a long period of personal recovery.

Shortly before, a press report indicated that this return would be with his former band, which was denied by Pablo Benegas, the guitarist and one of the band’s writers, which did not prevent the rumors from growing and taking hold in social conversation.

Amaya Montero left the group in November 2007 and in July 2008 Leary was introduced as the new singer.

