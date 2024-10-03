October 4, 2024

LeBron James spoke about the 2024-25 NBA preseason with the Lakers

Cassandra Curtis October 3, 2024 2 min read

Active legend l NBA; LeBron Jamesis already preparing for his 22nd season in the best basketball in the world, and while training Los Angeles Lakers He said on Wednesday, October 2, that he feels he has already achieved everything in his career, although he is confident that before he retires, he will have the opportunity to fight for another championship ring.

The four times Most Valuable Player At the age of 39, he will enter his seventh campaign wearing the gold and purple uniform, which will also be a special year for him, considering that he will be sharing the field with his son; Bronnie Jamesbecoming the first father-son duo to play together on the same team.

LeBron JamesDuring training on the above-mentioned date, he said that he had completed everything he could during his award-winning career in NBAWhen they asked him if he needed something as a player.

“No. Everything else is extra credit. ‘I have everything.’He told him “king” To the journalist Lauren Jones.

Throughout his career, LeBron James Add four loops. Two with Miami Heatone with Cleveland Cavaliers And the latest with Los Angeles Lakers. Moreover, the attacker can boast that he was elected Best player Of the four finals he won.

In addition, he is the player with the most points in NBA With 40,474, adding 20 consecutive elections to All-Star Game. It was Rookie of the year In the 2004–05 season he was selected five times for the Best Defensive Team, and on another occasion he was part of the Second Best Defensive Team.

Undoubtedly an award-winning career LeBron James in NBA It is persistent and seems to continue to grow with each game you play, but despite this, it seeks to continue to rise to further its exceptional legacy.

LeBron James asked JJ Redick

New coach L Los Angeles Lakers; JJ RiddickIt was announced that the 39-year-old striker had submitted a request to improve the morale of the entire squad, just under three weeks before the start of the new season.

“The idea came from LeBron James. Ask to have a DJ before and after training. I told the group I liked the atmosphere. DJ Mel chooses the songs. No one owns the auxiliary cable except him.”Riddick commented on Lauren Jones.

He also admitted that they are analyzing whether DJ will also be there once the campaign starts, given how well they have adapted to the new environment at the training complex.

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James has confirmed he is ready for his 22nd NBA season, while making a bizarre request for new coach JJ Redick.

