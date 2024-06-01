Learn how to win an exclusive tour of the Tesla Gigafactory in Texas with Elon Musk

The tour will be directed by Musk and von Holzhausen. (Photosynthesis: Infobae)

Tesla has launched a contest to win an exclusive tour of the Gigafactory in Austin,Texas, Along with Elon Musk and Franz von Holzhausen, chief designer and creative director of Tesla Motors. Winners will be able Explore the Cybertruck and Model Y manufacturing linesin a private group of contributors.

Argentina’s President, Javier Miley, recently visited this same factory, where Elon Musk gave him a guided tour, highlighting the importance and innovation of the facilities.

Miley and Musk met at the Tesla factory in Austin. (argentina.gob.ar)

The Tesla Gigafactory Texas, located in Austin, spans just over 1,000 hectares along the Colorado River, with a production facility covering 930,000 square metres.

This complex is mainly focused on the production of the Model Y electric vehicle, the manufacturing of which began at the end of 2021 and deliveries began in April 2022. In addition, Cybertruck is also manufactured at this headquartersa Tesla pickup truck that will be launched at the end of 2023.

Construction of this rectangular factory began in July 2020. Unlike Tesla’s original factory in Fremont, which consists of several separate buildings, the factory in Austin is a unified facility where all manufacturing operations are carried out under just one roof.

This includes a new battery production line that will manufacture packs directly on site for vehicles built there.

Tesla’s factory has a rectangular shape so all its equipment operates under one roof. Reuters/Joe Nakamura/archive photo

The strategic location in Austin, Texas also facilitates logistics and transportation, with direct access to important distribution routes. This allows Tesla to distribute its vehicles and components more efficiently in different parts of the United States and the rest of the world.

Gigafactory Texas is not only responsible for producing vehicles and batteries, but also serves as a research and development center for Tesla. here, Engineers and technicians experiment with new manufacturing techniques and improve production processes.

If you are interested in visiting this Tesla factory on a tour with Elon Musk and Franz von Holzhausen, you must consider the following requirements:

Participants must be shareholders of the automobile company. (Tesla)

– Owned shares and voted in favor of the proposal at the annual shareholders meeting.

– Send proof of share ownership and voting. Tesla points out that “evidence should only be provided that the shareholder voted, not how they voted.” It is not necessary to vote for or against any proposal to participate.” The deadline for submitting evidence is Friday 7 June 2024.

The round will take place on June 12, the day before the annual shareholders meeting. The winner will also receive a reserved seat at the annual shareholders meeting.

Tesla’s newly launched Cybertruck is being produced and assembled at its Austin factory. (Tesla)

The Full Self-Driving (FSD) system from Tesla, the company led by Elon Musk, represents one of the most promising developments in the field of autonomous driving.

However, the path to full and reliable autonomy is fraught with technical and regulatory challenges, which has delayed the full opening of this technology to the public.

Autonomous driving is classified into levels from 0 to 5, with level 5 indicating full self-driving without the need for a human driver. Tesla aims to reach Level 4 with its FSD technology.

Tesla’s self-driving system is still in the testing phase. Reuters/David Swanson

But this technology is still in the development stage. In 2023, Tesla has informed US authorities that it will recall 362,758 cars To fix an issue with your Full Self-Driven Beta.

This recall, one of the largest in the company’s history, affects Model S and Model S models from 2016 to 2023.

Tesla has informed the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that the beta version of FSD “may allow the vehicle to behave unsafely at intersections.”