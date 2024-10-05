Learn about the areas of technical and scientific knowledge that will set the standard at “Dr. Humberto Fernandez Moran”

sees / Minset

Sector Vice President for Science, Technology and Health, Gabriela Jiménez Ramírez, emphasized the fundamental mission of the “Dr. Humberto Fernández Morán”, created by the Bolivarian Government to provide high-quality education and prepare the next generation in the disciplines needed for the country’s development.

In a recent interview on the television program “Librería Mediatica”, broadcast by Venezolana de Televisión (VTV), the Minister of Science and Technology also highlighted that this study house will be devoted to the development of new areas of technical and scientific knowledge, including biotechnology, atomic energy and its peaceful use. , oceanography, physics, computational biology, and molecular sciences.

He also stressed that this university, which is located in the spaces of the Venezuelan Institute for Scientific Research (IVIC), Altos de Pipe, in the state of Miranda, is also based on philosophy, which is considered the mother of thought, and that this philosophy is, in its essence, linked to morality and virtue.

He said: “We want this university to have an ethical and moral practice that accompanies the training of its scholars, and develops virtue from knowledge to lifelong knowledge.”

In addition, he stressed that the institution will provide 15 new professions, and this year the academic building will be inaugurated, where registration will be opened to enhance the meeting between people’s knowledge and technical development.

He highlighted the importance of technological and systemic transformation for urban development and the habitability of cities, while recognizing the climate crisis and the country’s rich biodiversity.

“President Nicolas Maduro has called on us to transform the country, and this transformation requires the development of new technologies, methodology and systematic tools of technology, for urban development, to return cities to the people, to make them more habitable, recognizing the impact of the climate crisis, but also the richness of our biodiversity, which It is part of our heritage, and science must be understood as an element of our culture, our worldview and our identity.

He also recalled the personality of Dr. Humberto Fernandez Moran, highlighting his Bolivarian identity and his legacy as a scientist who inspires the academic and scientific community in Venezuela.

“When we get to know Dr. Humberto Fernandez Moran, we are directed to our identity, to our identity as scientists, to our people. “He was deeply Bolivarian, and when we share his legacy we are also exercising our identity, saving our culture, and decolonizing knowledge.”

Finally, the Minister of Science and Technology highlighted the importance of community and territory as sovereign spaces for the generation of science and technology. Adding that the creativity of the Venezuelan people is reflected in municipalities, farmers’ councils and universities, where solutions to local problems are found.

“Science, in addition to being a human right, is a source of inspiration and poetry,” he noted. He noted that during the pandemic, Venezuela faced challenges in accessing vaccines due to sanctions, highlighting the need to release patents so that all countries can develop their own vaccines.