August 8, 2024

League Cup – Inter Miami

August 8, 2024

Looking ahead to the 2024 League Cup Round of 16, where Inter Miami Toronto FC will face off, Argentine coach Gerardo Martino has received good and bad news.

The good thing is that two of his injured players have recovered, the bad thing is that none of them are the stars. Lionel MessiHowever, he gave details of his recovery after an ankle injury in the King’s Cup final. America’s Cup.

“Leo is fine, he’s still in the gym. He’s looking better and better, and he’s within the deadlines we had in mind,” he explained. Martino At a press conference.

Gerardo Martino, coach of Inter Miami.

Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Which footballers does Tata Martino bring back?

To duel against Toronto FC, the Tata Martino Football players will be available. Diego Gomez And Benjamin Kremachiwho has already trained with the rest of the team throughout the week.

“Peña and Diego are ready, they arrived in different ways because of that. Benga He had little activity and Diego “He played all the matches but both are ready to play and will be in the squad tomorrow,” Tata added.

Yes good, Luis Suarez He did not travel to Houston last Saturday for a loss to UANL TigersAs a precaution, the Uruguayan will be available for the last 16 match. “Luis has trained very well, he has been on par with the group all week so he is available,” said the Argentine coach.


he Inter Miami will face Toronto FC In the 2024 League Cup Round of 16 on Thursday 8 August at Chase Stadium starting at:

  • Mexico City: 5:30 p.m.
  • US ET: 7:30 p.m.
  • United States CT: 4:30 PM.
  • US Pacific Time: 4:30 PM.

Direct elimination round match League Cup You can follow it in the US and Mexico through MLS Season Pass and Apple TV.

