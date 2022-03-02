March 2, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Lawsuit on Televisa! Cecilia Galliano insulting the driver and this was the response she received

Lawsuit on Televisa! Cecilia Galliano insulting the driver and this was the response she received

Lane Skeldon March 2, 2022 2 min read

I wrote in Offers The

Mexico City. – during the program I’m falling from laughterAnd the Cecilia Galliano exploded against MARIAZEL She accused her of “cheating” and called her a “little dog” after losing a dance duel in the part ‘Step by Step’.

Click here and find out more information about Tribuna Sonora on the Google News page

The problem is due to the fact that one of Mariazel’s moves angered the Argentine, who confirmed that she would withdraw from the competition, noting that she could not make this move because it was longer.

Despite his disagreement, Galeano tried to repeat the move and when he lost, he defiantly approached the driver accusing her of cheating, but this did not stop her from declaring the winner.

After this shock, Cecilia was a target criticsSome social media users described her as a “bad loser” and “problematic” because of the stance she took while participating in I’m falling from laughter.

Likewise, fans defended Mariazell and praised her response to the showdown with Cecilia Galliano, saying that she was ready to change the dance move so she could continue to compete.

through your account InstagramMariazel shared a message in her stories that many took as a hint to an actress Televisawhich may indicate that the conflict has transcended the Forum.

Be selective in your battles, sometimes it is better to be at peace than to be right.”

Source: Herald

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

How Evelyn Beltran and Tony Costa Met: A Love Story | US celebrities | nnda nnlt | Fame

March 2, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Yanet Garcia, “La Chica del Clima”, reveals the beauty of her curves in a dainty black thread bikini

March 1, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

3 Zodiac Signs That Will Be Most Lucky In MONEY During New Year’s Eve In March

March 1, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Lawsuit on Televisa! Cecilia Galliano insulting the driver and this was the response she received

March 2, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Two Dominican women on the list of most powerful women in NY

March 2, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

WhatsApp trick to translate a sentence without using Google

March 2, 2022 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake shakes Oaxaca, Mexico

March 2, 2022 Phyllis Ward