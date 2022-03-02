Lawsuit on Televisa! Cecilia Galliano insulting the driver and this was the response she received

Mexico City. – during the program I’m falling from laughterAnd the Cecilia Galliano exploded against MARIAZEL She accused her of “cheating” and called her a “little dog” after losing a dance duel in the part ‘Step by Step’.

The problem is due to the fact that one of Mariazel’s moves angered the Argentine, who confirmed that she would withdraw from the competition, noting that she could not make this move because it was longer.

Despite his disagreement, Galeano tried to repeat the move and when he lost, he defiantly approached the driver accusing her of cheating, but this did not stop her from declaring the winner.

After this shock, Cecilia was a target criticsSome social media users described her as a “bad loser” and “problematic” because of the stance she took while participating in I’m falling from laughter.

Likewise, fans defended Mariazell and praised her response to the showdown with Cecilia Galliano, saying that she was ready to change the dance move so she could continue to compete.

through your account InstagramMariazel shared a message in her stories that many took as a hint to an actress Televisawhich may indicate that the conflict has transcended the Forum.

Be selective in your battles, sometimes it is better to be at peace than to be right.”

Source: Herald