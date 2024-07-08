July 11, 2024

Latest on Hurricane Beryl, downgraded to tropical storm, live in US: Track, news and more

July 8, 2024

Beryl made landfall as a hurricane. Here’s what you need to know

Beryl made landfall near Matagorda Beach, Texas, with winds of 80 mph (128 km/h). More than 84,000 people in the state were without power as of 4:36 a.m.

After wreaking havoc in the Caribbean and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula last week, killing at least nine people, the hurricane weakened to a tropical storm but strengthened into a hurricane overnight before making landfall.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hurricane Warning in Houston More than seven million people in an area including Houston are under a hurricane watch as of 11 a.m. ET, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

climate change impact:Hurricane Beryl has exacerbated its impact on Jamaica, according to a ClimaMeter analysis. According to the study, modern storms like Beryl approaching Jamaica are capable of dumping 30% more rain and 10% stronger winds than similar storms from 1979 to 2001 due to man-made climate change.

warm water– Ocean waters around the world have been excessively warm, often at record levels, for more than a year. The waters along Beryl’s path helped the storm rapidly intensify as it moved through the Caribbean.

These are the cities that will be affected by Pearl:

Palaces:Hurricane Warning, Storm Surge Warning, Hurricane Watch, Flood Watch
Galveston:Hurricane Warning, Storm Surge Warning, Hurricane Watch, Flood Watch
Houston:Tropical Storm Warning, Flood Watch, Hurricane Watch
victory:Hurricane Warning and Flood Watch
Corpus Christi: Tropical Storm Warning
South Padre Island: No warnings but with a warning of strong winds.

