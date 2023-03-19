Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale: Harry’s maternal aunts who wouldn’t leave him alone at their daughter Lilibet’s christening when the royal family declined the invitation | people | entertainment

he Prince Harry And Meghan Markle They decided to baptize their little daughter Lilibet Dianain a private party that took place a week ago in his mansion in Montecito, California.

It was possible to make sure that the celebration was not attended King Charles IIIthe Queen Consort Camillahe Prince WilliamAnd Kate Middleton with their children Princes GeorgeAnd Louis and the Princess Charlottewhich was dismissed as a mockery of Harry, it reported Hello magazine!

Prince Harry’s aunts attended the christening of their daughter Lilibet

Despite the fact that Prince Harry did not include his father or brother among his guests, he did have two very important people to him, and it was his two aunts who attended the ceremony.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle baptize their daughter Lilibet in California; His godfather was African-American actor Tyler Perry, who helped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their move to California.

According to him daily Mailthe older sisters of Princess Diana, Lady Jane Fellowes And Lady Sarah McCorquodaleThey went to Princess Lilibet’s christening.

Prince Harry’s two aunts are said to have been at the intimate ceremony in church And also at the following ceremony, which took place at the Montecito Palace of the Dukes of Sussex.

Both were direct witnesses to the liturgy officiated by the Archbishop of the City of Los Angeles, Rev John Taylor. Then, like the rest, they enjoyed lunch and an afternoon of dancing as the Honorable W ArchieThe Sussex’s eldest son monopolized the pampering and attention.

It should be remembered that the second name of the 21-month-old girl is Diana, in honor of her late grandmother, which is why Sarah McCorquodale (67) and Lady Jane Fellowes (66) also felt a special affection during the christening. .

In addition, Harry’s recent public statements about how well he knows his mother only bring him closer to his mother. family the mom.

Prince Harry’s good relationship with his aunts

It is not known for certain when the Duke of Sussex last saw his aunts, but it is known that they had a very special bond, as they were present at the most important events in his life along with Count Spencerthe only male sibling Lady D.

The last time Sarah and Jane were seen in public was on 1 July 2021 during the inauguration of the statue honoring their sister and erected in “sunken gardenwhich was one of his favorite gardens at Kensington Palace.

between the the pictures That he had left that morning, we could see how William and Harry of England affectionately greeted their aunts with kisses on their faces and hugs. (And the)

