La Orotava dedicates its “Autumn Well-Being” program to raising awareness about health and care

The Social Welfare, Health and Equality District of the City Council of La Orotava, under the direction of Belén González, organized a wide-ranging program of activities focused on raising awareness among the population about care to maintain good health and prevent certain diseases. The programming extends throughout the months of October and November under the slogan “Autumn of Wellness,” where many initiatives will be implemented to commemorate the International Days for People with Ostomy, Mental Health, and the fight against breast cancer, stroke, and diabetes. .

Mayor of Villa Francisco Linares stressed that “awareness activities about these diseases were concentrated this year in a program that today has the greatest impact on the population; diseases that can be prevented in many cases, while we try to inform the reality of the people who suffer from them.” In addition, it is highlighted Highlighting the tremendous work that associations and non-profit organizations do to help those who suffer from it and how they struggle to improve their quality of life.

The delegate advisor to the region, Belén González Rodriguez, confirms that “we are trying to guide the population on the necessity of maintaining healthy lifestyle habits and we consider that the best way is prevention training. Therefore, this program is the result of cooperation with entities that work in these different health fields so that they can Who transfer their knowledge to us.

Programming began in early October and will continue through mid-November. During both months, there will be information stands and tables, as well as talks on the ostomy and breast cancer, as well as on the social and economic impact of cancer on families, in collaboration with the Spanish Anti-Cancer Association and Amate. On the other hand, workshops on self-esteem, awareness, assertive communication, ageism and several sessions on preventive pelvic floor health will be held.

There will be no shortage of sports activities and contact with nature, such as water sports with lymphedema patients, and arm strokes against cancer in the swimming pools of the Municipal Sports Center of Mayorazgo and Los Salesianos; To conclude with a healthy walk through Medano on the occasion of World Diabetes Day.

Programming will be carried out at various locations in the municipality, such as the Municipal Center for the Elderly, the Orotava-Dehesas Health Center and the San Antonio, Moai Women’s Association headquarters and the municipal library. In order to develop programmes, the municipal social welfare area cooperates with the above-mentioned associations, the Canary Health Service, the Canary Islands Ostomy Association and the Gera Women’s Association.





