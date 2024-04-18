La Jornada – The nearby train will not leave Mexico: ABM president

Mexico City. Opportunities that Mexico has in confronting the phenomenon of corporate relocation or… Close to the beach They benefited. Traditionally, no country is 100% prepared when these phenomena occur, but we are The train won't leave says Julio Carranza, president of the Mexican Banking Association.

In an interview conducted before the 87th Banking Conference, which will be held today and tomorrow in Acapulco, Guerrero, he described rare The relationship that the bank maintained with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador during the six-year period.

Express it for Mexico You better be prepared to have a female boss. She believes that the candidates are aware of the challenges.

He points out that the bankers They are not optimistic Because the economic situation looks good.

– How do you see the general and economic situation of the country and the sector?

– It is a very interesting situation, and we must take advantage of the optimism and opportunities that exist in Mexico.

“We have to realize that the moment Mexico is experiencing is a very good moment, because the geographical situation is interesting and there have been changes in the world as a result of the pandemic.

“Supply chains have been broken and the idea of ​​the world has changed, not a global idea, but a regional idea, and transportation comes in and Mexico benefits greatly.

“When we talk about Mexico's performance last year, it did very well, there are no complaints in the economic sense, the indicators are very strong, inflation is down.

This year begins with the good news that interest rates are starting to fall. Of course there are challenges. If inflation stops or rises, it will be difficult for prices to fall, but we see seasonality in controlling inflation.

-Mexico will hold elections in a few months. How do you evaluate the government of Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador?

– For us, we had an unusual relationship with the government. They were very clear, the rules did not change, and this generated certainty and trust, a good relationship, closeness and communication.

– What can be highlighted in the current government and what can be modified?

– From an economic standpoint, for example, what we ask candidates is to take several factors into consideration.

“We need to invest in physical infrastructure, transport and energy, because all the foreign capital that arrives needs places to settle and a year of high investment will follow.