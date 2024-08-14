August 15, 2024

La Jornada – Letter from AMLO to Biden with Diplomatic Note on Enemy Funding

Winston Hale August 14, 2024 2 min read

Based on the US government’s funding of the Mexican anti-corruption organization, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that his government would act on two fronts: he would send a letter to his US representative, Joe Biden, explaining his disagreement with this contribution. To an opposition organization in Mexico, this will complete a diplomatic note by the Foreign Ministry that presents opposition interference in Mexico’s politics.

In parallel, he announced that he will ask the Office of the Fiscal Advocate and the Tax Administration Service to review these donations from companies and international organizations to see if they comply with what the laws establish and submit a report.

López Obrador said there was still time to promote legal reforms that would regulate the financing of these types of organizations through tax-deductible donations from individuals and corporations. He suggested that a reform could be encouraged to avoid irregularities in the number of contributions to these bodies.

All these “campaigns against the interests of the majority of Mexicans are carried out not with resources from the people, because when taxes are deducted for donations they are incomes that do not reach the public treasury” were used for the development of the country for the benefit of all Mexicans, but when these resources are withdrawn they are used for wrong purposes, the budget is misused, which we review should do.”

