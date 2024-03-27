La Casa de los Famosos 4 LIVE: She is the new leader of the week

After an intense vote in which Adam competed against personalities such as Lupillo Rivera, Maribel Rivera and Cristina Porta, who managed to save themselves. This result indicates that Adame is the ninth one eliminated from the program. All of this is celebrated by the LGBT+ community and the large number of women who disapproved of his sexist behavior within the competition.

Throughout his involvement, Alfredo Adam was involved in numerous controversies, with his confrontation with Lupillo Rivera being one of the most notable. This almost culminated in punches, an event that certainly heightened the heat within the competition.

This was the controversial elimination of Alfredo Adam in LCDLF4; Women and the LGBT+ community celebrate | Video The Spanish Cristina Porta did not hesitate to blame the former Mexican actor and politician with insinuations, which caused him greater discomfort, which was reflected in his entry into the forum with Nacho Lozano.

