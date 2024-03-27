March 27, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

La Casa de los Famosos 4 LIVE: She is the new leader of the week

La Casa de los Famosos 4 LIVE: She is the new leader of the week

Lane Skeldon March 27, 2024 3 min read

Maribelli made the decision to take Patricia to the ward.

Maribelli becomes Leader of the Week.

Maribelli becomes Leader of the Week. (Yasser)

Aleska is the third finalist for the Leader Test.

The LCDLF member was the last to make it to the final stage in the leader test Credit: X: MomentosDeLCDLF

Maribelli became the second runner-up to become the leader.

La Bronca became the top finalist in this week's Leader Test.

Maribelli quarrels with Rome and Ariadna.

The member argued with her classmates Credit: X: MomentosDeLCDLF

Maribelli apologized to La Divaza. She looked for a moment to talk to the influencer and when she found him, this is how she reacted.

The member took a moment to apologize to La Divaza Credit: X: MomentosDeLCDLF

Alfredo Adam's first statements after leaving La Casa de los Famosos 4

Upon leaving the most famous house on Spanish television, the 65-year-old Mexican actor expressed his confusion and thoughts about his participation and eventual exit from the competition.

“Within minutes of leaving, I reconsider and wonder what I did wrong. I consider that I have done nothing wrong; I have not committed any sin capitalI have not abused, insulted, defamed or humiliated any woman And well, I feel that all of this is the result of someone who planted me from day one and was insulting me, abusing me, and annoying me,” he said, immersed in a mixture of feelings and questions about the circumstances that led him. To that point. .

This was a tough fight between Alfredo Adam and Lupillo Rivera on LCDLF4. Credit: Telemundo/TikTok
This was a tough fight between Alfredo Adam and Lupillo Rivera on LCDLF4. Credit: Telemundo/TikTok

In the context of his statement, the actor did not hesitate to refer directly to his co-star, Lupillo RiveraHe called him a “false prophet” and a “circus clown,” a reference to the dynamics of alliances and disloyalty that, he said, Rivera encouraged within the competition.

See also  How Kate's photographic saga became a crisis (Analysis)

“The least reliable is Lobelo, he is a false prophet who uses 4 people who allow themselves to be manipulated and are his puppets and puppets, and at his whim he maneuvers and manipulates them to create, as he puts it, a strategy to manipulate them.” “Get the people out,” he stressed.

Cristina Porta makes fun of Alfredo Adam's elimination and throws direct hints at him

After an intense vote in which Adam competed against personalities such as Lupillo Rivera, Maribel Rivera and Cristina Porta, who managed to save themselves. This result indicates that Adame is the ninth one eliminated from the program. All of this is celebrated by the LGBT+ community and the large number of women who disapproved of his sexist behavior within the competition.

Throughout his involvement, Alfredo Adam was involved in numerous controversies, with his confrontation with Lupillo Rivera being one of the most notable. This almost culminated in punches, an event that certainly heightened the heat within the competition.

This was the controversial elimination of Alfredo Adam in LCDLF4; Women and the LGBT+ community celebrate | Video

The Spanish Cristina Porta did not hesitate to blame the former Mexican actor and politician with insinuations, which caused him greater discomfort, which was reflected in his entry into the forum with Nacho Lozano.

This was Alfredo Adam's controversial elimination at La Casa de los Famosos 4.
This was Alfredo Adam's controversial elimination at La Casa de los Famosos 4.

In a surprising development within the famous reality show Telemundo, Famous house 4, Alfredo Adamiknown for his career in Mexican soap operas, was the last eliminated participant.

See also  "Thank you for coming into my life."

Alfredo Adami becomes the ninth expelled from “La Casa de los Famosos 4”

despite of Alfredo Adami He was included in the list of finalists, and the Mexican actor, DJ, former politician and even singer became the eighth eliminated from it. Famous house 4After the Spanish public living in the United States did not provide him with sufficient support for his salvation, which gave him the opportunity to emulate other personalities such as Cristina and Lupillo Rivera.

Follow all the meetings, fights, rumours, nominations and other challenges of the Telemundo reality show Credit: X/@Michelsonfancl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Alfredo Adam's first statements after leaving the House of Celebrities

March 26, 2024 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

“I told them I wouldn't buy it from them.”

March 26, 2024 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

La Casa de los Famosos 4 LIVE: Alfredo Adam is the ninth player to be eliminated

March 26, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

This will happen to cell phones on the day of the solar eclipse in Texas

March 27, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Thirteen candidates have been registered for the Venezuelan presidential election

March 27, 2024 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Earthquake in the US today, March 26 – Latest report from USGS, exact time and location of earthquake | United States Geological Survey | composition

March 27, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

Visa and Mastercard have reached a $30 billion deal that will reduce merchant fees

March 27, 2024 Zera Pearson