La Casa de los Famosos 4 LIVE: She is the new leader of the week

Maribelli made the decision to take Patricia to the ward.
Maribelli becomes Leader of the Week.
Aleska is the third finalist for the Leader Test.
Maribelli became the second runner-up to become the leader.
La Bronca became the top finalist in this week's Leader Test.
Maribelli quarrels with Rome and Ariadna.
Maribelli apologized to La Divaza. She looked for a moment to talk to the influencer and when she found him, this is how she reacted.
Alfredo Adam's first statements after leaving La Casa de los Famosos 4
Upon leaving the most famous house on Spanish television, the 65-year-old Mexican actor expressed his confusion and thoughts about his participation and eventual exit from the competition.
“Within minutes of leaving, I reconsider and wonder what I did wrong. I consider that I have done nothing wrong; I have not committed any sin capitalI have not abused, insulted, defamed or humiliated any woman And well, I feel that all of this is the result of someone who planted me from day one and was insulting me, abusing me, and annoying me,” he said, immersed in a mixture of feelings and questions about the circumstances that led him. To that point. .
In the context of his statement, the actor did not hesitate to refer directly to his co-star, Lupillo RiveraHe called him a “false prophet” and a “circus clown,” a reference to the dynamics of alliances and disloyalty that, he said, Rivera encouraged within the competition.
“The least reliable is Lobelo, he is a false prophet who uses 4 people who allow themselves to be manipulated and are his puppets and puppets, and at his whim he maneuvers and manipulates them to create, as he puts it, a strategy to manipulate them.” “Get the people out,” he stressed.
Cristina Porta makes fun of Alfredo Adam's elimination and throws direct hints at him
After an intense vote in which Adam competed against personalities such as Lupillo Rivera, Maribel Rivera and Cristina Porta, who managed to save themselves. This result indicates that Adame is the ninth one eliminated from the program. All of this is celebrated by the LGBT+ community and the large number of women who disapproved of his sexist behavior within the competition.
Throughout his involvement, Alfredo Adam was involved in numerous controversies, with his confrontation with Lupillo Rivera being one of the most notable. This almost culminated in punches, an event that certainly heightened the heat within the competition.
The Spanish Cristina Porta did not hesitate to blame the former Mexican actor and politician with insinuations, which caused him greater discomfort, which was reflected in his entry into the forum with Nacho Lozano.
In a surprising development within the famous reality show Telemundo, Famous house 4, Alfredo Adamiknown for his career in Mexican soap operas, was the last eliminated participant.
despite of Alfredo Adami He was included in the list of finalists, and the Mexican actor, DJ, former politician and even singer became the eighth eliminated from it. Famous house 4After the Spanish public living in the United States did not provide him with sufficient support for his salvation, which gave him the opportunity to emulate other personalities such as Cristina and Lupillo Rivera.
