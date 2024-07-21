Kylie Kelsey Denies Pregnancy, Reveals Details of Her Miscarriage | Landscape

Kylie Kelce, the wife of former NFL player Jason Kelce, has used her TikTok account to deny rumors about a possible pregnancy and criticize those who spread such speculation. In the video, the 32-year-old mother of three expresses her frustration at the continued assumptions about her condition, Highlighting that it has been a recurring theme in many articles over the past year.

“I don’t get pregnant or try to get pregnant lightly,” Kelsey noted in her post. “And I think we can all agree that this is not an issue that anyone should be the first to report.”

Jason Kelsey’s Wife Slams Speculation About His Condition

Kylie, who met Jason through a dating app and married him in 2018, is mom to Wyatt, 4, Elliot, 3, and Bennett, 1. She also revealed in her video that she had suffered a miscarriage in the past, adding a layer of emotional depth to her denial.

The post received support from many of the couple’s fans, who showed their understanding and solidarity in the comments. This case highlights the importance of respecting privacy and the sensitivity of personal issues such as pregnancy and pregnancy loss.