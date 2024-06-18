Kylian Mbappe will miss France’s next match in the European Cup

Editorial selections 2 related

What is possible according to what he has been able to find out Julian LorenzReporter espnMbappe will miss France’s next match at Euro 2024. The French Football Federation confirmed that the striker avoided surgery on his injury, which would have ruled him out of the competition, and will instead wear a specially made mask upon his return.

France do not want to take any chances with Mbappe given he will be needed for the rest of the tournament, meaning he is unlikely to feature in Friday’s game and will instead return against Poland on June 25 should he be needed.

The player himself joked about the mask he will have to wear when he returns to the tournament and posted on social media: “Do you have any ideas for the mask?”

These mask ideas 🎭😅? – Kylian Mbappe (@KMbappe) June 17, 2024

Mbappe, who was taken to a Dusseldorf hospital after the match, joined the focus early on Monday and the federation confirmed that work was already underway on protection.

The statement issued around 2am did not specify when he would need to play again, although it is always within the European calendar, so his departure is practically ruled out. He pointed out that “a mask will be manufactured so that the number 10 in the French national team can think about resuming the competition after a period allocated for treatment.”

French Football Federation President Philippe Diallo said in a press conference on Tuesday that he hopes Mbappe will return to the Euros.

Diallo said: “I visited him, and he was suffering from an injury to his nose, and the news is very reassuring.” “There will be no surgery in the short term. As for his return, it is too early today to give a timetable, and we will wait for the latest information from the doctor this morning.”

“Everyone returned late from Dusseldorf, so we will wait for the situation to develop. But the information about the operation that would have permanently excluded him from the tournament is completely positive, but that is not the case.”

Kevin Danso, the Austrian defender whom Mbappe collided with, sent a message of condolence to the French striker on Tuesday.

“I wish him a speedy recovery and I hope he can quickly return to the field,” Danso said on social media.

Danso, whose back was turned when Mbappe’s face collided with his shoulder, added: “To the French fans: I’m sorry that Kylian Mbappe was injured in our match.”

Reuters reporting contributed to the preparation of this report.