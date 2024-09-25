Kylian Mbappe is injured and will miss Real Madrid’s classic match against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid have confirmed that Kylian Mbappe suffered a thigh muscle injury in his left leg during Tuesday’s win over Alaves..

Mbappe is the creator of one of the goals He was substituted in the 80th minute of the Whites’ 3-2 win at the Bernabéu. After discomfort in the affected area.

Real Madrid star Mbappe is injured and may miss the Clasico against Atletico Madrid. EFE / Juanjo Martin

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said Mbappe “asked to be substituted to avoid problems”, but the club confirmed the French international’s injury on Wednesday.

A source said Espen who Mbappe will be out for three weeks, which also means he will miss matches such as the Champions League against Lille or the La Liga match against Villarreal.In addition to FIFA’s commitments to France.

Real Madrid are second in La Liga behind Barcelona with 17 points in seven games. The classic match against Atletico will be held on Sunday at the Metropolitan Stadium.The Colchoneros have 12 points from six games and will travel to Balaidos to play Celta on Thursday before Sunday’s match.

Mbappe’s form has improved markedly as he has progressed in La Liga, and he already has five goals, with his best finish this season coming against Alaves.