KTM and Husqvarna have set a date for the debut of their first two electric street motorcycles and they’re very close

It can be said that The KTM Group has been a pioneer when it comes to electric mobility.Especially since the original electric KTM Freeride dates back to 2011. However, the company has not taken this step. To take their recreational electric motorcycles to public roads.After a decade of experience, the KTM Group is ready to get its first electric street motorcycles. A leap that will be twofold since then. There will be two electric sister models under the KTM and Husqvarna banners..

At least that’s what was leaked from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, as documents used for approvals and identification of KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas models indicate that. These two electric models are “Street Legal”.Or something like that, they will be able to walk on public roads. Moreover, the documents indicate that These electric motorcycles from the KTM Group will arrive in 2025.

The Husqvarna Electric Pioneer will be a motorcycle identical to the KTM proposal in every aspect. KTM

twin sisters

These two electric motorcycles are the KTM Electric Freeride and the Husqvarna Electric Pioneer.The first is to respond to KTM customers who have asked for the possibility of riding the electric version of the popular Freeride on public roads, while Husqvarna is dual motorbike The logo will hardly change. Apart from this topic, the data and numbers that leaked in the documentation do not help to confirm the nominal strength. It looks like they’ll have a 5.54 kWh battery..

However, if we look at the background that may exist for these two models, we can conclude that both the Electric Freeride and the Electric Pioneer Its rated power should be around 9 or 10 kW.which would put both models on the same level as a 125cc internal combustion engine motorcycle, which is something at the same time. Aligns these models with the current KTM Freeride E-XC.a model that does not have road approval.

The production model based on the Husqarna E-Pilen will have to wait for the time being. Husqvarna

In parallel, it must be taken into account that the KTM Group’s movements with its two brands are in this direction. This means the company’s other major electrical project will have to wait for now.In other words, derivatives of the Husqvarna E-Pilen prototype, one under the KTM E-Duke banner and the other under the Husqvarna logo itself, will not arrive in the short term as there is priority for the KTM Electric Freeride and Husqvarna Electric is a pioneer in removable battery technology.