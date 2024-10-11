Kobach prepares for science competition in Mexicali | Imam Valley

MEXICALI – The College of Baja California State High School (COBACH BC) in collaboration with the Baja California Youth Institute (JUVENTUD BC) will hold the “38th Inter-Bachelor Science Competition” on October 24 at the Sol de Museo facilities, an initiative designed in order to promote and encourage students’ interest in science As well as developing creativity and the spirit of research.

COBACH BC Director General, Gerardo Arturo Solís Benavides, reported that this competition targets students of public schools, EMSAD centers and incorporated institutions and seeks to encourage their active participation in scientific and technological projects, as part of Governor Marina del Pilar’s ​​commitment to promoting knowledge and approaches to science in young people.

He added that this type of event comes within the framework of institutional responsibility to promote education and promote the comprehensive development of scientific and creative skills that enhance the talent and dedication of young people, by presenting their research and innovative proposals before a qualified jury. It consists of leading experts in various fields of knowledge.

Each campus will be able to develop its projects in three ways: directed research, instrumentation and prototypes in the disciplines of chemistry, physics, biology and environment, rewarding the top three places in each area with a cash grant, a digital tablet, a digital watch and a scientific calculator as well as a week-long scientific residency at CICESE.

Finally, Solis Benavides invites all students to participate in this important event, which will not only allow them to demonstrate their talents, but will also contribute to the advancement of scientific knowledge in our society.