September 24, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Kmart’s blue light goes out as it closes its last major U.S. store

Kmart’s blue light goes out as it closes its last major U.S. store

Zera Pearson September 24, 2024 2 min read

New York – Attention buyers! KmartThe end is near!

The former retail giant, famous for its blue light displays, where a flashing blue ball attached to a pole lures shoppers into an instant sale, is closing its last major store in USA.

The store is located in Bridgehampton. New Yorkon Long Island, will close Oct. 20, according to Denise Rivera, an employee who answered the phone late Monday. She said the manager was not present.

That will leave just one small Kmart store in Miami. It has a few stores in Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

See also  Mastodon time - Infobae

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Tostado Opens Its Fourth Restaurant in San Patricio
2 min read

Tostado Opens Its Fourth Restaurant in San Patricio

September 23, 2024 Zera Pearson
Target closes California store, sparking controversy among customers
2 min read

Target closes California store, sparking controversy among customers

September 23, 2024 Zera Pearson
A famous company declares bankruptcy with debts exceeding one billion dollars
2 min read

A famous company declares bankruptcy with debts exceeding one billion dollars

September 23, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

Match summary against Rayadas America (2-4). Goals | First half
2 min read

Match summary against Rayadas America (2-4). Goals | First half

September 24, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Japan issues tsunami warning for islands south of Tokyo after 5.9 magnitude quake
1 min read

Japan issues tsunami warning for islands south of Tokyo after 5.9 magnitude quake

September 24, 2024 Phyllis Ward
A play by a Venezuelan who finds his wife and daughter dead in Philadelphia
2 min read

A play by a Venezuelan who finds his wife and daughter dead in Philadelphia

September 24, 2024 Winston Hale
Kmart’s blue light goes out as it closes its last major U.S. store
2 min read

Kmart’s blue light goes out as it closes its last major U.S. store

September 24, 2024 Zera Pearson