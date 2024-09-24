New York – Attention buyers! KmartThe end is near!

The former retail giant, famous for its blue light displays, where a flashing blue ball attached to a pole lures shoppers into an instant sale, is closing its last major store in USA.

The store is located in Bridgehampton. New Yorkon Long Island, will close Oct. 20, according to Denise Rivera, an employee who answered the phone late Monday. She said the manager was not present.

That will leave just one small Kmart store in Miami. It has a few stores in Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

propaganda

Transformco, the company that bought the assets, Sears Kmart, which filed for bankruptcy from Sears Holdings in 2019, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

At its peak, there were more than 2,000 Kmart stores in the United States.

Struggling to compete with lower prices Walmart Target’s trendy offerings, Kmart filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in early 2002—becoming the largest U.S. retailer to do so—and announced it would close more than 250 stores.