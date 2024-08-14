August 14, 2024

King Charles III bought a New York apartment for a million dollars

Lane Skeldon August 14, 2024


The luxury apartment purchased by Carlos III in New York 111 West 57th Street

King Charles III, whose fortune is estimated at €714.5 million – a figure far greater than that of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II – has decided to expand his real estate portfolio by purchasing a stunning apartment in New York City. The luxury home was put up for sale in February 2022 for $10.8 million, but the king bought it for $6.63 million (around €6 million at the current exchange rate).

Property records show the buyer was “His Majesty the King in the Law of Canada, represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs.” Robert McCubbing, Chief Trade Commissioner and Director of Trade and Investments at the Canadian Consulate in New York, signed the deed of sale on behalf of the King of England. It is unclear whether it was used by Charles III or another member of the royal family.

The apartment in question is located in Steinway Tower, a residential skyscraper located in Midtown Manhattan, close to Central Park and important cultural sites such as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center or the Museum of Modern Art. Known as the thinnest building in the world, it was designed by SHoP Architects, while the interiors were designed by Studio Sofield.

Located on the 11th floor, the 330-square-foot home features three bedrooms, four full bathrooms and a powder room. The master suite features a large walk-in closet and a bathroom with white veined onyx walls and floors, a William Holland antique polished tub and custom brass fixtures. The custom-designed kitchen features Gaggenau appliances and the entire home features large floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the interior with natural light and allow you to enjoy the beautiful views of the city.

