July 21, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Kim Kardashian reveals that one of her children has vitiligo

Kim Kardashian reveals that one of her children has vitiligo

Lane Skeldon July 19, 2024 2 min read

In December 2018 Kim kardashian She has revealed that she suffers from psoriasis. However, she is not the only one in her family who suffers from the skin disorder. The businesswoman and socialite recently revealed that one of her sons has vitiligo.

“I inherited it from my mother… and it happened differently with my son who has very mild vitiligo,” the SKIMS creator explained on the She MD podcast airing Monday.

“I didn’t know anything about it, but I had to learn, find out where it came from and that it was genetic, and to continue to learn more and be able to share it was a blessing,” he added.

The reality star did not say which of her sons, Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5, have been diagnosed with vitiligo, although some media outlets claim he is a saint. Additionally, she also admitted that “my kids have a little bit of eczema.”

After discovering she had psoriasis, the 43-year-old influencer asked her followers for recommendations on how to deal with the condition, which causes red bumps, itching and discomfort.

“I think it’s time to start medical treatment for my psoriasis. I’ve never seen anything like this before and I can’t even cover it. It’s spread all over my body. Has anyone tried psoriasis medication and what kind is best? I need help ASAP,” she wrote at the time.

See also  Feed shares a series of photos and Karol G dies of love

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

The GIF posted by Gabriel Soto after announcing his split.
2 min read

The GIF posted by Gabriel Soto after announcing his split.

July 21, 2024 Lane Skeldon
Ravi Pena completes his federal sentence and is free today.
2 min read

Ravi Pena completes his federal sentence and is free today.

July 20, 2024 Lane Skeldon
This is the atmosphere before the Bronco concert in El Salvador
2 min read

This is the atmosphere before the Bronco concert in El Salvador

July 20, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

Chivas vs Mazatlan (2-0) Match Summary. Opening 2024
2 min read

Chivas vs Mazatlan (2-0) Match Summary. Opening 2024

July 21, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Hizb ut-Tahrir rejects debate between candidates for its Secretary-General | Momento.net
2 min read

Hizb ut-Tahrir rejects debate between candidates for its Secretary-General | Momento.net

July 21, 2024 Phyllis Ward
He bought a deep fryer from Amazon in the US and when he opened the box he was in for a surprise
2 min read

He bought a deep fryer from Amazon in the US and when he opened the box he was in for a surprise

July 21, 2024 Winston Hale
CNE’s Voting Machines Run on Windows, Will Microsoft’s Global Downfall Affect Them?
1 min read

CNE’s Voting Machines Run on Windows, Will Microsoft’s Global Downfall Affect Them?

July 21, 2024 Zera Pearson