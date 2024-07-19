Kim Kardashian reveals that one of her children has vitiligo

In December 2018 Kim kardashian She has revealed that she suffers from psoriasis. However, she is not the only one in her family who suffers from the skin disorder. The businesswoman and socialite recently revealed that one of her sons has vitiligo.

“I inherited it from my mother… and it happened differently with my son who has very mild vitiligo,” the SKIMS creator explained on the She MD podcast airing Monday.

“I didn’t know anything about it, but I had to learn, find out where it came from and that it was genetic, and to continue to learn more and be able to share it was a blessing,” he added.

The reality star did not say which of her sons, Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5, have been diagnosed with vitiligo, although some media outlets claim he is a saint. Additionally, she also admitted that “my kids have a little bit of eczema.”

After discovering she had psoriasis, the 43-year-old influencer asked her followers for recommendations on how to deal with the condition, which causes red bumps, itching and discomfort.

“I think it’s time to start medical treatment for my psoriasis. I’ve never seen anything like this before and I can’t even cover it. It’s spread all over my body. Has anyone tried psoriasis medication and what kind is best? I need help ASAP,” she wrote at the time.