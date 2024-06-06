Kim Kardashian collapsed and locked herself in her children’s bathroom: “I can’t live like this.”

Kim Kardashian shared the difficulties she faces in balancing her work life and raising her four children on an episode of “The Kardashians.” (Source: Instagram/@kimkardashian)

Kim kardashian She recently shared the difficulties of balancing her work life with raising her four children: Psalm, Chicago, Saint, and North, who were born from her relationship with her ex-husband. Kanye West. In the June 6 episode, KardashiansThe 43-year-old SKIMS founder explained how chaotic her daily life can become.

On her way to the jury, Kardashian lamented what it was like that morning at home. “Oh my God. No, what I meant was I was doing a Zoom interview at home and everyone My kids were there knocking on the door-Just screaming. And I was literally hiding in the bathroom with the door locked. I said, “I can’t believe this.” Well, I can believe it, he said.

Kardashian admitted that she has reached a point where she is open to anything because she feels she cannot live this way. “I’m open to anything at this point because I can’t live this way. I was impatient and that was my superpower, calmness and patience.” I confess.

In a personal interview, the businesswoman expressed her intention to be more strict and imitate the parenting style of her sister Khloe Kardashian. “Sometimes it gets a little intense,” he said in the interview. “I want to be tougher like Chloe, but I don’t know why it’s so hard for me to say ‘no means no.’ “I think I also don’t want to deal with the crying and tears over them not getting what they want.”

Kardashian revealed that her children know how to manipulate her. “They know when to deceive me and when to start crying To say: stop, stop. Clear. Take your iPad, just stop, please,” he said. “I just have to say, ‘I don’t care if you throw a tantrum in front of everyone.’ The answer is no.”

The businesswoman also stated that raising her children can have a huge emotional impact on her, despite her commitment to always being there for them. “Managing four kids in the house when they don’t get along and they all want different things. And I’m just one person,” Kardashian shared.

“It always silences them. I always say, “Okay guys, do you want me to cut me in half or quarters and one part will go with you, and one part will go with you?” And they look at me like, ‘No, never do that!'” joked the model member of the Kardashian family.

In order to better manage her children’s demands, Kardashian revealed that she had to find creative solutions, such as putting them to bed at different times. “And I tell them: ‘Well, this is the only option if everyone wants me at the same time, you have to calm down.’ I put them to sleep at different times. “We have to sort this out,” he explained.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kardashian emphasized the importance of maintaining a balance between her professional responsibilities, law studies and raising children, although she admitted that things don’t always go as planned. She admitted that the constant interruptions and daily chaos often left her feeling exhausted, but reiterated her commitment to doing whatever it takes to be there for her children.

Kim also recently faced criticism after being accused of misrepresenting her daughter North West’s performance in a production of “The Lion King” at the Hollywood Bowl. The model posted pictures wearing a costume similar to the lion costume worn by North, which sparked negative comments from followers on social media.

Kardashians New episodes release every Thursday on Hulu. The fifth season, which is currently streaming, premiered on May 23 and is available for Latin America through the Star+ platform, which, in that region, will soon migrate all content from its catalog to Disney+.