January 24, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Kim Kardashian baffles fans by showing off her heart attack silhouette in the sun

Kim Kardashian baffles fans by showing off her heart attack silhouette in the sun

Lane Skeldon January 24, 2022 1 min read

Beautiful model Kimberly Noel Kardashian, better known as “Kim Kardashian”, has once again caused a stir in the world of social networks, displaying her shimmering beauty in front of her loyal followers during her relaxing break from work.

The stunning 41-year-old American businesswoman has posted on her official Instagram account a postcard where you can see what her symmetrical figure looks like while relaxing on a towel and revealing all her sheer charm in a little blue swimsuit.

It didn’t take long for this post to become relevant to the digital world by receiving an impressive response from over 281 million followers on Instagram, leaving occasional likes and compliments in the comments, highlighting the person’s saved social personality. 41 years.

In addition to being a successful businesswoman with her big companies and the goddess of one of the hottest fashion shows in the world, Kimberly Noel Kardashian takes pride in being one of today’s top influencers, even to the point of being one of the most famous celebrities in the world. the scientist. Social networks for their unique holiday postcards.

See also  Angela Aguilar could have a partner, because of the photo she shared!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Tras intentar desalojar a su exmarido de su rancho, Kelly Clarkson le cede el 5 por ciento

January 24, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Cynthia Rodriguez breathes fashion in a black and white look

January 24, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

This is Alejandra Espinosa’s mansion in Los Angeles after I lived in a modest neighborhood in Tijuana

January 23, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

The solution to the global chip shortage?: Intel will build ‘one of the world’s largest semiconductor factories’

January 24, 2022 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Kim Kardashian baffles fans by showing off her heart attack silhouette in the sun

January 24, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

UAM graduated three doctors in cognitive sciences and a doctorate in engineering

January 24, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

11 perfect models for the third day of Clausura 2022; CV

January 24, 2022 Cassandra Curtis