Kids are going viral for singing “No Se Va” by Grupo Frontera

wording.- Delicacy in social media tends to spread quickly, and those who took advantage of it on this occasion were two young girls who emotionally sing and dance a song by the famous “Grupo Frontera”.

In a short video clip shared on the video platform “TikTok”, you can see how the little ones dance in front of the TV to “No se va”, one of the most famous songs of the group.

Likewise, the clip shows the same girls who are actually a few years older dancing to the same song, holding hands. Also, applaud those around them.

Featherweight and Grupo Frontera release their new single “Tulum”

he Mexican singer Featherweight, the world’s chart-topping artist, released a surprise single titled “Tulum” on Thursday in collaboration with Grupo Frontera.

In a statement issued by his representative, it was noted that the singer surprised his fans on this day by adding three additional songs to his album “Genesis”, which was published on June 22.

As leaders in the Mexican music movement, Peso Pluma and Grupo Frontera have come together to collaborate on this catchy summer anthem. It premieres today alongside the official music video, the agency stated.

“Tulum” was written by Latin Grammy Award winner Edgar Barrera, Rios and Featherweight, and produced by Barrera. They stated: “Combine their distinctive collective vocals with upbeat melodies and sweet lyrics as they sing a love interest”.

Featherweight and members of Grupo Frontera appear in the video. These are Adelaido Solís, Julian Peña Jr., Alberto Acosta, Carlos Zamora, Carlos Guerrero and Juan Javier Cantu. It was directed by Abel Baez.