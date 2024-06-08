Kia is recalling approximately 463,000 Telluride vehicles due to fire hazard

New York. Kia America Declared a problem posing a fire hazard in approx 463,000 Vehicles TellurideHe urged owners to park these SUVs outside and away from other buildings until the problem is resolved.

The front seat actuator in the affected model year 2020 to 2024 Telluride may overheat due to the sliding handle sticking, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). This may cause a fire while the vehicle is parked or running.

Kia made the decision to recall the vehicles on May 29 — according to NHTSA documents released Friday — after receiving reports of an under-seat fire and six seat-tilt motor meltdowns, between August 2022 and March 2024. There were no injuries or related incidents. Or deaths were reported at that time.

Tesla recalls more than 125,000 cars

The recall report states that a strong external impact on the Telluride’s front power seat side cover or seat slide handle can cause internal misfire and, with continued operation, can cause overheating. People who drive vehicles with this problem may find that they cannot adjust the seat, notice a burning or melting smell, or see smoke coming from under the seat.

To fix this problem, dealers will install a bracket for the power seat switch rear covers and replace the seat slide handles free of charge. Until the vehicles are repaired, the owners have been asked to park their vehicles outside and away from the buildings.

Notification letters will be sent to owners starting July 30 and dealers will be notified a few days in advance. Kia America, based in Irvine, California, did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment on why those notifications would not begin until late next month.

Meanwhile, drivers can also confirm whether their specific vehicle is included in this recall and find more information using the NHTSA website and/or Kia recall search platform.

The recall covers 462,869 2020-2024 Tellurides manufactured between January 9, 2019 and May 29, 2024. Kia America estimates 1% of them are affected by the defect.

This isn’t the only recall affecting Kia Telluride owners. In March, Kia America said it would recall more than 427,000 2020-2024 Telluride SUVs due to a defect that could cause the cars to move while parked.

Last fall, Kia and Hyundai announced the recall of 3.4 million other models of cars and SUVs due to the risk of fires in the engine compartment. Many of these vehicles remained on the road months later, causing widespread concern among drivers and consumer safety advocates.

Hyundai partly owns Kia, although the two companies operate independently.