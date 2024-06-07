June 8, 2024

Keylor Navas does not remain silent and responds to the controversial complaint about apparent labor abuse: “I have decided…”

June 8, 2024

06-07-2024

A few days ago, the former assistant to Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Costa Rican Keylor Navas filed a lawsuit against the footballer due to his irregular employment.

The former employee confirmed that he never signed an employment contract, and for this reason he worked without declaring it to the authorities, in addition to being subject to schedules and conditions that “were at least excessive according to French labor law.”

The plaintiff narrates that he was forced “to sleep in a damp and unventilated room, where he also had to prepare his meals,” according to the text.

The plaintiff’s lawyers, Yassin Yaqouti and Lola Dubois, noted that “Mr. Navas clearly committed acts that contradict all the rules of the right to work.”

Keylor Navas replied

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas broke his silence on Friday, after several days of controversy due to a complaint filed by a former employee regarding labor violations in France.

Through a message on social media, Navas denied these accusations and added that he would also take legal action to polish his image.

“Following the news published by the French media in recent days, which include false, baseless and very serious accusations affecting my character and my family, I have decided to place the matter in the hands of my lawyers for the purposes of initiating all proceedings and commenting on the corresponding legal proceedings.

