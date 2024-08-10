Kevin Mayer saves two penalties, sets record with Cruz Azul in Copa del Rey | Colombians Abroad

Cruz Azul faced Orlando City as guests, and despite a goalless draw, the Mexican team managed to qualify for the round of 16 of the League Cup after winning 5-3 on penalties thanks to a great performance by Colombian goalkeeper, Kevin Mir.

The young goalkeeper continues to show his efficiency and importance in the cement club and in the penalty shootout he was the key element in his team when he saved two penalty kicks that were decisive in the qualifiers against the Americans.

Mir was able to impose his conditions from the first attack after he extended greatly against the definition of Robin Jansson who saw how the former Atletico Nacional goalkeeper cleared the ball, preventing Orlando from advancing in the series.

Although Cruz Azul also missed his first shipment with Jose Rivero, the definition was equal, with Luis Fernando Muriel being one of those who did not fail with Orlando and the other Colombian, Wheeler Dita, putting his share in for Cruz Azul.

However, when the series was 4-4, Kevin Mayer became a giant again and this time he stopped the ball from Dagur Dan Orhalson. That was crucial for Uriel Antuna to get the Cruz Azul rating.

Kevin Mir was named Man of the Match!!

Orlando City loses on penalties to Cruz Azul Cement Machine! pic.twitter.com/C60h90atTJ – Puro Cruz Azul (@pur0cruzazul) August 10, 2024

Kevin Mayer continues to show his great ability and his arrival at Cruz Azul has helped him gain more experience, in addition, the Colombian is looking for a place in the Colombian national team after missing the Copa America, so he hopes he can be in the South American qualifiers.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper continues to play a crucial role for Cruz Azul, and in the 30 games he has played for the club, he has been able to prove his importance in the game with his feet, in addition to his impeccable saves that have kept him as a constant card for the Mexican team.