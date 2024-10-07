October 7, 2024

Keanu Reeves made his professional motorsport debut at the Speedway in Indianapolis

(CNN) – Keanu Reeves He is stepping onto the accelerator of his motorsport career.

The ‘Matrix’ actor competed this weekend in Toyota GR Cupa racing series for amateurs and aspiring drivers, at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

In a field of 33 drivers, Reeves finished 25th in the race Race 1 On Saturday and in 24th place Race 2 This Sunday.

At some point Saturday, Reeves took to the grass midway through the 45-minute race. Reeves avoided the collision and was not injured. Then he returned to racing.

Reeves drove the No. 92 BRZRKR, a reference to his graphic novel “Another bookWhich he co-wrote with China Miéville. The novel was released in July and is part of a series BRZRKR comedy series Written by Reeves, the first of which was released in 2021.

His partner during Saturday’s test was “Dude Perfect” star Cody Jones.

In 2009, the “Speed” star competed in and won the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach celebrity race.

“Speed,” in which he starred alongside Sandra Bullock, is celebrating its 30th anniversary Special examination Tuesday in Los Angeles, which Bullock and Reeves will attend.

