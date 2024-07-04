July 5, 2024

Kazuo surprises with his change of appearance; this is what Argentina looks like | Photos

Lane Skeldon July 4, 2024 1 min read

Juliet Emilia Casucciniknown by her stage name cazzuhas become a trend in the past few hours because of reappeared with new look after Controversy Which she found herself involved in after ending her relationship with her. Christian Aqdiher daughter’s father.

Several pictures of the Argentine with her new lookA change he made just weeks after confirming that. My contract He is dating Angela Aguilar.

What does Kazuo look like now?

After taking a break from social media, the Mexican singer’s ex-partner has resurfaced with a Renewed image After undergoing several Aesthetic treatments.

It was the account Professional Designer Responsible for sharing a video where you can watch “New face for Kazuowhich underwent treatment to complete it. Eyebrows And some new tabs.

As expected, the clip showing part of the operations the singer underwent quickly filled up. commentsMost of them “showed off” and showed their support for Argentina.

Julie is beautiful as always.“Beautiful Julie we want to see you so much, we will all support you”; “How beautiful the queen looks”; “What a pretty face“Julietta is very careful,” were some of the messages.

