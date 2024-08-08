August 8, 2024

Kazuo deletes all his pictures with Nodal except for these two!

cazzu He deleted all the pictures of his ex-wife. Christian Aqdi From Instagram except for two photos. The Argentine rapper kept photos of her daughter’s father female on social media for several weeks after they both announced their separation.

However, after the Mexican singer’s wedding with Angela Aguilar He deleted almost all of them. Kazuo left a photo from September 14, 2023, when they announced the birth of their baby girl to the world, with a tender image of both their hands and their daughter’s. The photo Angela gave Likes.

Also left in the circle of photos was “Nena Trampa”, a picture of Nodal looking out to sea from the pool. “You missed this,” one fan joked.

“You can delete all the photos, if it is good for your mental health, it is valid, in the same way, your fans and the whole world will never forget your story with Nodal, which at that time was very beautiful, a son that no one deletes, and as parents they will always have communication whether their new wife likes it or not,” commented one follower.

In Cazzu’s account, there are still traces of her love story with Nodal, such as comments from her ex-husband, who constantly praised her when they were together.

Her fans have been very supportive of Kazuo in her new phase as a single mother, and have praised her decision to move on.

