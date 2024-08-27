August 27, 2024

Katy Perry’s Stir When She Received Venezuelan Candy

Lane Skeldon August 27, 2024


American singer Katy Perry, known for her hit songs such as “Hot N Cold”, caused a stir on social media after receiving “Cocoset”, a popular dessert that originated in Venezuela. Perry expressed her excitement about discovering the cookies in a story on her Instagram account, which sparked a series of reactions among her followers.

In the video, Perry appears next to someone taking a Cocosette out of the package. Upon seeing it, the singer exclaims with emotion: “Oh, Cocosette!” But her companion mentions that the candy is from Colombia, leaving some of her followers confused about the true origin of the product. However, Perry clearly identifies Cocosette as Venezuelan, sparking various comments online.

Likewise, the video showed not only Cocoset, but also other Colombian-made chips, suggesting that the packaging may have come from Colombia, where these sweets are also sold. This confusion over the origin of Cocoset did not go unnoticed, with many users rushing to defend its Venezuelan origin.

