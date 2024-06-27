Katy Perry and her nudity cause a sensation at the entrance to the Balenciaga show in Paris

Paris is buzzing this week as a venue for haute couture shows, with the world’s best needlewomen showcasing their own creations for fall-winter 2024-2025.

The show takes place on the catwalk, but also on the streets, where “friends” of each brand display their designs before entering to view the show’s creations.

The last to ring the bell was singer Katy Perry at the doors of the Balenciaga show, the brand led by Demna Gvasalia, one of the most prominent creative directors of the moment.

The artist has undoubtedly managed to be one of the most photographed thanks to her unexpected outfits, or lack thereof…: an all-black look, a color that will hit hard next season.

This look consists of three pieces: a pair of socks with stripes that blend with the shoes, a long black fur coat, and sunglasses with the house logo on the temples.

Nothing unusual if not for two details: on the one hand, it is the last week of July, and no matter how cold it is in Paris, it is not the right temperature to wear a fur coat.

Secondly, and more surprisingly, the singer was not wearing anything under the coat – neither a jacket, nor a camisole, nor even a bra, which left half of her chest exposed.

The question that remains in the air: What if he was hot and took off his coat? Then Katy Perry will remain naked in front of others, with only a pair of very low-waisted tights.

