Kate del Castillo talks about the rude men she had to work with

As part of the premiere of the movie “to fall again(Fix +), his new position Serie A How do projectAnd Kate Del Castillo And the Spanish actor Maxi churchesThey did a promotional interview where the actress revealed that elected as a co-star with his European boyfriend to avoid working with men misbehaviourwhich he namedFlirtthus facilitating the viewer intimate Within a story that lies between betrayals and that is born from love at first sight.

When asked about her co-star choice, Kate Del Castillo I was very clear who the actor was Shown to implement the project. “Since I read it I said ‘it’s for Maxi’. Firstly, he is perfect for the character, secondly, he is a great friend of mine and because I know he will take care of me and I will be in good hands and because there is love and respect between the two of them, and I want that to show on screen,” said the Mexican actress. .

Falling Again is the new series produced by Kate del Castillo.

Regarding the scenes intimate that are implemented in Bedthe producer commented how it was working with him Maxi churches. “It’s always annoying. However, it’s made it so much easier for me to be with him, and I already know that and that he’s really my friend, and that he’ll take care of me. And that makes all the difference, at least for a yes woman.” Kate Del Castillo.

for his part, churches He admitted that for him to shoot this kind view became too Complex. “Sometimes you arrive on sets, this has happened to me, and on the first day of shooting you say ‘Hey! What is the matter? Work, kisses! Play it here! It is therefore important that that space and climate also be created, ” explained the Spanish representative.

Maxi Iglesias has been chosen by Kate del Castillo to co-star in Volver a caer.

In this senseKate Del Castillo He noted how difficult it was to shoot the scenes intimate He emphasized that he had to work with men misbehaviour Who take advantage of the situation because the cameras are in front. “These are very sensitive moments for both of you, and not just for a woman,” said Kate. Flirt I say: he does not dare to do this to me outside, why would he do it when the camera is rolling? what lot!’, Do you understand me? It’s terrible, that’s why it’s better to get acquainted with a loving person who will take care of you and is your friend,” said the protagonist.Queen of the South“.