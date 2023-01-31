January 31, 2023

Kate del Castillo talks about the rude men she had to work with

Lane Skeldon January 31, 2023

As part of the premiere of the movie “to fall again(Fix +), his new position Serie A How do projectAnd Kate Del Castillo And the Spanish actor Maxi churchesThey did a promotional interview where the actress revealed that elected as a co-star with his European boyfriend to avoid working with men misbehaviourwhich he namedFlirtthus facilitating the viewer intimate Within a story that lies between betrayals and that is born from love at first sight.

When asked about her co-star choice, Kate Del Castillo I was very clear who the actor was Shown to implement the project. “Since I read it I said ‘it’s for Maxi’. Firstly, he is perfect for the character, secondly, he is a great friend of mine and because I know he will take care of me and I will be in good hands and because there is love and respect between the two of them, and I want that to show on screen,” said the Mexican actress. .

